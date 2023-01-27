

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP22-0022 and Minor Site Development Permit SDP22-0029(M) at 1 Monarch Cove: A Coastal Development Permit request to construct a 9,551 square-foot, single story, single-family dwelling with an attached 2,313 square foot multi-vehicle garage and a Minor Site Development Permit to allow multiple retaining wall heights exceeding 30-inches in height which are located within required setback areas.

Project Numbers: CDP22-0022 & SDP22-0029(M)

Location: 1 Monarch Cove (APN: 672-461-20)

Owner: EZ Properties, LLC

Applicant: Casa Arte Group

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15303 (Class 3 – New Construction).

Hearing Date: Monday, February 13, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to, contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Senior Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3569.