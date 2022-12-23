CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP22-0028 and Minor Site Development Permit SDP22-0057(M) at 32511 Caribbean Drive : A request to demolish an existing single-family dwelling with an attached garage, and construct a 6,597 square foot, two-story, single-family dwelling with an attached 603 square foot garage and multiple landscape retaining walls. The project is in the Coastal Overlay District as defined by the City’s Zoning Map and includes landscape retaining walls which exceed 30-inches in height, therefore approval of a Coastal Development Permit and a Minor Site Development Permit are required, respectively.

Project Number: Coastal Development Permit CDP22-0028 & Minor Site Development Permit SDP22-0057(M)

Project Location: 32511 Caribbean Drive (APN: 670-053-03)

Applicant: James Conrad

Owner: Forte Living, LLC

Environmental: The project is Categorically Exempt from the provisions set forth in the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) per Section 15303 (Class 3 – New Construction).

Hearing Date: Monday, January 9, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 P.M. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. The process includes but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Senior Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3569.