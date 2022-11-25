City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP22-0017 and Conditional Use Permit CUP22-0007: A request to allow the addition and remodel of an existing one (1) story, single-family dwelling, which includes the construction of a second story, one (1) bedroom, two (2) bath, 743 square foot, second dwelling unit (referred to as an “accessory dwelling unit (ADU)” per Government Code Section 65852.2) and an expansion of the existing two (2) car garage to accommodate three (3) vehicles, located within the City’s Coastal Zone, at 432 Monarch Bay Drive.

Section 9.07.210 of the City’s Local Coastal Program (LCP) states that a Second Dwelling Unit requires a CUP and outlines specific development standards including the requirement of an additional covered parking stall, notwithstanding the Government Code’s waiver of parking for ADU’s based on proximity to public transportation.

Project Numbers: CDP22-0017 & CUP22-0007

Project Location: 432 Monarch Bay (APN: 670-151-26)

Applicant: Phil Edmondson, Pacific Coast Architects

Owner: Timothy and Mary McFadden

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15301 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 1 – Existing Facilities) because the project consists of additions to an existing SFD.

Hearing Date: Monday, December 12, 2022

Hearing Time: 6:00 P.M. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Senior Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, CA 92629, (949) 248-3569.

