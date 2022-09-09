City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP22-0014 located at 24692 El Camino Capistrano approving the demolition of an existing single-family dwelling and construction of a new single-family dwelling on a coastal bluff lot located, at 24692 El Camino Capistrano.

Coastal Development Permit CDP22-0023 located at 24702 El Camino Capistrano approving the demolition of an existing single-family dwelling and construction of a new single-family dwelling on a coastal bluff lot, located at 24702 El Camino Capistrano.

Project Numbers: CDP22-0014 & CDP22-0023

Project Locations: 24692 and 24702 El Camino Capistrano (APNs: 682-203-06 & 07)

Applicant: Gregg Ramirez/ Nicholson Construction

Owners: Richard and Jodie Cerrutti (24692 El Camino Capistrano)

Richard and Cathleen Stahl (24702 El Camino Capistrano)

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the projects are categorically exempt per Section 15303 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 3) since the projects include demolition and construction of two SFD’s each on their own separate lot.

Hearing Date: Monday, September 26, 2022

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Senior Planner (949-248-3569) at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, CA 92629.

