City of Dana Point: Public Notice

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Site Development Permit SDP22-0024 located at 27001 Calle Juanita: A request to construct a 797 square foot detached Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) with a 270 square foot deck to be located in the rear of the lot which maintains an existing two-story, single-family structure. The existing structure is not proposed to be modified. Pursuant to Section 9.07.210(f)(D) of the Dana Point Zoning Code (DPZC), no attached or detached ADU shall be constructed on any lot which has an existing development constructed upon it, which is nonconforming with respect to the City’s current use or development standards without obtaining a Site Development Permit.

Project Number: Site Development Permit SDP22-0024

Project Location: 27001 Calle Juanita (APN: 123-291-01)

Applicant/Owner: Sam Parsi, Domus Plans

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15303 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 3 Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) since the project consists of the construction of a new detached ADU.

Hearing Date: Monday, September 26, 2022

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Justin R. Poley at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3575.

