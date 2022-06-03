City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Dana Point City Council to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP22-0010: To establish a Short-Term Rental Program to regulate the permitting and operation of Short-Term Rentals in the City. On May 9, 2022, the Planning Commission approved the subject application. On May 23, 2022, an appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision was filed by Kim Tarantino and Mark Zanides.

Project Numbers: Coastal Development Permit CDP22-0010

Project Location: Citywide

Applicant/Owner: City of Dana Point, Community Development Department

Environmental: This project is exempt from further California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review consistent with State Code Sections 15162 and Categorical Exemptions Class 1 – Section 15301 – Existing Facilities.

Hearing Date: June 21, 2022

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to, contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so during such hearing to be conducted at the above address or by writing to the City Council at: 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk; or via email at comment@danapoint.org. Please reference hearing title and date of hearing in any correspondence. For further information, you may contact the City Clerk at (949) 248-3505.

Any petition for judicial review of a decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by the statute of limitations provisions set forth in Sections 2.50.010 and 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code and Sections 1094.5 and 1094.6 of the California Code of Civil Procedure. Any action or proceeding to attack, review, set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by Section 2.50.010 and Section 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. In any such action or proceeding seeking judicial review of, which attacks or seeks to set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council, shall be limited to those issues raised at the hearing as provided in Chapter 2.50 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. Copies of the procedures for the conduct of City Council public hearings are available from the City Clerk.

SHAYNA SHARKE, CITY CLERK

