City of Dana Point: Public Noice

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Local Coastal Program Amendment LCPA22-0002/Zone Text Amendment ZTA22-0001: To re-approve amendments to the Zoning Ordinance, as required by the California Coastal Commission to complete the certification process for the City’s Local Coastal Program, that includes regulations associated with historic preservation, sign regulations, landscape, land uses and development standards, parking, and nonconforming uses and structures.

Project Number: Local Coastal Program Amendment LCPA22-0002/

Zone Text Amendment ZTA22-0001

Project Location: Citywide

Applicant/Owner: City of Dana Point, Community Development Department

Environmental: This project is exempt from further California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review consistent with State Code Sections 15162, 15265(f) 15061(b)(3), 21065, and Categorical Exemptions Class 5 – Section 15305 – Minor Alterations to Land Use Limitations, Class 7 – Section 15307 – Actions by Regulatory Agencies for Protection of Natural Resources.

Hearing Date: April 25, 2022

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point Council Chambers)

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please call John Ciampa, Senior Planner, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248‑3591.

