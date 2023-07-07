CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP22-0030 located at 34581 Camino Capistrano a request to construct of a 3,280 square foot, two-story, single-family dwelling on a vacant coastal bluff lot.

Project Numbers: CDP22-0030

Project Location: 34581 Camino Capistrano

Applicant: Wayne Lu, Amalgen Concepts

Owner: ETA Stone Development LLC

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15303 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 3) since the project includes the construction of a SFD on a vacant, residentially zoned lot.

Hearing Date: Monday, July 24, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. Any litigation related to this project may be subject to the 90 day statute of limitations set forth in California Government Code section 1094.6 and/or 65009.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Senior Planner (949) 248-3568 at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, CA 92629.