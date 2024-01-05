PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Director of Community Development of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP23-0037 located at 224 Monarch Bay Drive: A request to permit additions totaling 205-square feet to a one-story, single-family dwelling located within the Monarch Bay community and the City’s Coastal Overlay District. Pursuant to Dana Point Zoning Code Section 9.69.040(b)(2)(B), for structures located within the Appeals Jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission, an increase in the floor area in any amount when improvements to the structure have previously been exempted in compliance with this subsection, may be permitted subject to the approval of a Coastal Development Permit.

Project Number: Coastal Development Permit CDP23-0037

Project Location: 224 Monarch Bay Drive (APN: 670-111-16)

Applicant/Owner: Eric Trabert & Associates

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15301(e)(1) (Class 1 – Existing Facilities) since the project consists of an addition to an existing structure that will not result in an increase of more than 50 percent of the floor area of the structure before the addition, or 2,500 square feet, whichever is less.

Hearing Date: January 22, 2024

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California 92629

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Planning Commission at or before this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to, contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal. Any litigation related to this project may be subject to the 90-day statute of limitations set forth in California Government Code Section 1094.6 and/or 65009.

For further information, or to review submitted project plans, please contact Natalie Tran, Assistant Planner, during regular working hours (7:30 AM to 5:30 PM, Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM on Fridays), at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, by calling (949) 248-3549, or via e-mail: ntran@danapoint.org.