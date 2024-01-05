PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

1. Zone Change ZC23-0001 and Zone Text Amendment ZTA07-01 located at 691-401-37: A request to establish a Planned Residential Development Overlay (PRDO) District at the parcel located south of the Camino Capistrano/Via Canon intersection by changing the Zoning Map (ZC23-0001) from Residential Single Family 7 to Planned Residential Development 28, and adding development regulations (ZTA07-01) for PRD 28 to Appendix B of the Dana Point Zoning Code (DPZC) for which the Planning Commission will provide a recommendation to the City Council; and

2. Tentative Tract Map TTM 16970 and Site Development Permit SDP07-06 located at 691-401-37: A request to subdivide (TTM 16970) the 1.99-acre parcel into 11 numbered and one (1) lettered lots consistent with the requirements of the PRDO District and the proposed PRD 28 development standards, and accompanying Site Development Permits to allow the construction of a three-story, single-family dwelling on each of the 11 proposed lots containing a hillside condition per DPZC Section 9.05.110(a)(4), each with roof decks in accordance with DPZC Section 9.05.230, and for site retaining walls thirty (30) inches or greater in height per DPZC Section 9.05.120(d)(2) and incumbent upon City Council approval of ZTA07-01 and ZC23-0001.

Project Number: Zone Change ZC23-0001, Zone Text Amendment ZTA07-01, Tentative Tract Map TTM 16970, and Site Development Permit SDP07-06

Project Location: Assessor’s Parcel No.: 691-401-37 (south of the intersection Camino Capistrano/Via Canon

Applicant/Owner(s): The Corcoran Group Collaborative / Bruno and Beatrice Del Bianco

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15332 (Class 32 – In-fill Development Projects) in that the project is consistent with the general plan and applicable proposed zoning regulations, is surrounded by urban uses and less than five acres, has no habitat value, would not result in significant impacts to traffic, noise, air quality, or water quality, and can be served by all required utilities and public services.

Hearing Date: January 22, 2024

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 210, Dana Point, California 92629

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.61.110. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. Any litigation related to this project may be subject to the 90-day statute of limitations set forth in California Government Code section 1094.6 and/or 65009.

For further information, please contact Kurth B. Nelson III, Principal Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3572.