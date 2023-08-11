CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Site Development Permit SDP23-0022 located at 34101 Alcazar: A request for a Site Development Permit to allow the construction of a detached 800 square foot two-bedroom Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in association with an existing nonconforming one-story, single-family dwelling. Pursuant to Dana Point Zoning Code Section 9.07.210(F)(1)(c), construction of a detached ADU on a lot which does not provide the required parking for the existing use shall require a Site Development Permit.

Project Numbers: Site Development Permit SDP23-0022

Project Location: 34101 Alcazar (APN: 682-294-16)

Applicant/Owner: Tobia Ullman/Maryam Gerami

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15303(e) (Class 3 – New Construction or conversion of small structures) since the project consist of constructing a detached accessory dwelling unit.

Hearing Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. Any litigation related to this project may be subject to the 90 day statute of limitations set forth in California Government Code section 1094.6 and/or 65009.

For further information, please contact Alyssa Gonzalez, Assistant Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3556.