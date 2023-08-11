CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Site Development Permit SDP23-0013 located at 34569 Calle Portola: A request to allow the conversion of a portion of an attached, 712 square foot, two-car garage to a 420 square foot one-bedroom Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in association with an existing nonconforming single-family dwelling in the Residential Single Family 7 Zoning District. Lots with existing developments that are nonconforming as to driveway length, must obtain a Site Development Permit pursuant to Dana Point Zoning Code Section 9.07.210(f)(1)(D) prior to constructing the attached ADU. In accordance with Zoning Code Section 9.07.210 (f)(4)(A), in single family residential zoning districts where ADUs are permitted, an applicant shall be allowed to construct one (1) attached ADU per lot.

Project Numbers: Site Development Permit SDP23-0013

Project Location: 34569 Calle Portola (APN: 123-312-08)

Project Applicant: Brian Opp

Property Owner: Jack Shane Reed

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15303(e) (Class 3 – New Construction or conversion of small structures) since the project consists of converting existing garage space into an ADU.

Hearing Date: Monday, August 28, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. Any litigation related to this project may be subject to the 90 day statute of limitations set forth in California Government Code section 1094.6 and/or 65009.

For further information, please contact Alyssa Gonzalez, Assistant Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3556.