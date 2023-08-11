CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Conditional Use Permit CUP22-0010 and Site Development Permit SDP22-0033 located at 26852 Calle Hermosa: A request to develop a vacant parcel with a two-story mixed-use structure featuring 2,825 square feet of first and second-story office space, and a 2,420 square foot Single Family Dwelling Unit (SFD) on the second story in the Professional Residential (P/R) Zoning District. Ground-level parking under the second story is provided for the office use and in an enclosed garage for the residential use. A Site Development Permit is required for the project and to allow an increase in lot coverage from 35 to 64 percent pursuant to Dana Point Zoning Code (DPZC) Section 9.13.030(d), Footnote (3). A Conditional Use Permit is required to allow the second story SFD as an accessory use in the P/R Zoning District.

Project Number: Conditional Use Permit CUP22-0010 and Site Development Permit SDP22-0033

Project Location: 26852 Calle Hermosa (APN: 123-355-15)

Applicant: Lule Hoda, AIA

Property Owner: EZ Properties, LLC

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15303(c) (Class 3 – New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) in that the project involves the construction of a commercial building that does not exceed 10,000 square feet in floor area on site zoned for such use, and does not involve the use of significant amounts of hazardous substances, and all necessary public services and facilities are available, and the surrounding area is not environmentally sensitive.

Hearing Date: August 28, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. Any litigation related to this project may be subject to the 90 day statute of limitations set forth in California Government Code section 1094.6 and/or 65009.

For further information, please contact Alyssa Gonzalez, Assistant Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3556.