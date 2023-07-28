CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit SDP22-0025 at 33861 Malaga Drive: A request for a Site Development Permit to allow the conversion of attached two-car garage into a 384 square foot one-bedroom Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) in association with an existing nonconforming two-story, multi-family dwelling pursuant to Dana Point Zoning Code Section 9.07.210(F)(1)(d). In accordance with Zoning Code Section 9.07.210 (F)(4)(b), an ADU may be contained within an existing garage of a multi-family dwelling.

Project Numbers: Site Development Permit SDP22-0025

Project Location: 33861 Malaga Drive (APN: 682-263-17)

Applicant/Owner: Travis Mellem/Travis and Cora Mellem

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15303(e) (Class 3 – New Construction or conversion of small structures) since the project consist of converting existing garage space into an ADU.

Hearing Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Alyssa Gonzalez, Assistant Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3556.