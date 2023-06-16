PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 6, 2023, the City Council of the City of Dana Point introduced an Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA AMENDING IN ITS ENTIRETY TITLE 13 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE PERTAINING TO THE REGULATION OF PARKS AND RECREATIONAL FACILITIES

The proposed Ordinance will amend Title 13 of the Dana Point Municipal Code, pertaining to the regulation of parks and recreational facilities, in its entirety to more efficiently meet the needs of the community.

The proposed Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This proposed Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 6th day of June, 2023, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Gabbard, Council Member Pagano, Mayor Pro Tem Federico, and Mayor Frost

NOES: None ABSENT: Council Member Villar SHAYNA SHARKE CITY CLERK

Dated this 16th day of June, 2023.