PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on June 20, 2023, the City Council of the City of Dana Point introduced an Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTER 8.02.010 OF TITLE 8 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE

The proposed Ordinance will amend Title 8.02.010 of the Dana Point Municipal Code, pertaining to amendments to the Building Code language with the intent to improve quality of life for the community, clarification, and increased safety.

The proposed Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This proposed Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 20th day of June, 2023, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Gabbard, Council Member Pagano, Council Member Villar, Mayor Pro Tem Federico, and Mayor Frost

NOES: None ABSENT: None SHAYNA SHARKE CITY CLERK