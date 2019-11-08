PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP18-0015: To permit the construction of a 4,881 square foot, two story single-family dwelling and an attached 711 square foot garage, located within the Coastal High Density Residential (C-RHD) zone of the Dana Point Specific Plan at 34312 Shore Lantern.

Project Numbers: CDP18-0015

Project Location: 34312 Shore Lantern (APN 682-331-16)

Project Applicant: Jason Florence

Property Owner: Gene Bauman

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15303 (Class 3 – New Construction or Conversion of Small Structures).

Hearing Date: November 18, 2019

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact John Ciampa, Senior Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3591.