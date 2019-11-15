PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Tentative Parcel Map TPM19-0003, Conditional Use Permit 19-0005, Site Development Permit SDP19-0014, and Administrative Modifications of Standards AMS 19-0005: To permit a condominium conversion of three existing, detached apartment units and to reduce the nonconformities associated with the site. The proposed improvements include garage additions, façade enhancements (all units), new uncovered parking, and new landscaping for the property. The improvement to the legal nonconforming structure at 33961 Mariana Drive requires a Minor Site Development Permit to reconstruct the 200 square foot, one car garage to comply with the minimum interior dimensions. Improvement to 33952 Copper Lantern includes the continuation of the legal nonconforming street side yard setback of 5.2 feet (requires an Administrative Modification of Standards) for a 102 square foot addition to the garage to comply with the minimum interior dimensions. The improvement at 33950 Copper Lantern include reconstructing the existing carport and a 25 square foot expansion to the one car garage to comply with the minimum interior dimensions. An Administrative Modification of Standards is requested to allow the setback between structures at 33961 Mariana Drive and 33950 Copper Lantern to be reduced from the required 10 foot separation to six feet. A Site Development Permit is requested to reduce the driveway setback for two new guest parking spaces that will be provided off of Mariana Drive. The project site is located in the Residential Multi-Family 14 (RMF-14) Zoning District and includes units at 33961 Mariana Drive, 33952 Copper Lantern, and 33950 Copper Lantern.

Project Numbers: TPM 19-0003, CUP 19-0005, SDP 19-0014, AMS19-0005

Project Location: 33961 Mariana Drive, 33952 Copper Lantern, and 33950 Copper Lantern (APN 682-123-18)

Project Applicant: Robert Williams.

Property Owner: 33952 Copper LLC

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15301 (Class 1 – Existing Facilities).

Hearing Date: November 25, 2019

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact John Ciampa, Senior Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3591.

Kelly Reenders, Interim Director

Community Development Department