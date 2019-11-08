PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 19, 2019 the City Council of the City of Dana Point will conduct a public hearing to consider the following:

ADOPTION BY REFERENCE THE CALIFORNIA CODES OF REGULATIONS TITLE 24, PARTS 1-12, KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS THE 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA BUILDING CODE, 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA RESIDENTIAL CODE, 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA ELECTICAL CODE, 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA PLUMBING CODE, 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA MECHANICAL CODE, 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA ADMINISTRATIVE CODE, 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA REFERENCE STANDARDS CODE, 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA ENERGY CODE, 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA GREEN BUILDING STANDARDS CODE, 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA HISTORICAL BUILDING CODE, 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA EXISTING BUILDING CODE AND THE 2019 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA FIRE CODE, MAKING AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND RELATED ACTIONS.

Copies of the subject Codes and amendments are available for review in the City Building Official’s Office.

Hearing Date: November 19, 2019

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: Dana Point City Hall

Council Chambers, Suite 210

33282 Golden Lantern

Dana Point, CA 92629

Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so during such hearing or by writing to the City Council at 33282 Street of the Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk. Please reference hearing title and date of hearing in any correspondence. For further information, you may contact the City Clerk at (949) 248-3505.

Any petition for judicial review of a decision of the Dana Point City Council, is controlled by the statute of limitations provisions set forth in sections 2.50.010 and 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code and Sections 1094.5 and 1094.6 of the California Code of Civil Procedure. Any action or proceeding to attack, review, set aside, or void and decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by Section 2.50.010 and Section 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. Copies of the procedures for the conduct of City Council public hearings are available from the City Clerk.

KATHY M. WARD, CITY CLERK