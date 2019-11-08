PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Site Development Permit SDP19-0016 – Located at 33862 Robles Drive: A request to permit the construction of a single-family dwelling (SFD) on a hillside condition lot and the construction of multiple retaining walls exceeding 30-inches in height and visible from the public right-of-way. A Site Development Permit is requested, in accordance with provisions for structures on hillside lots and for retaining walls. The project also proposes the construction of a detached accessory dwelling unit (ADU) above a two (2) car garage, which is ministerial action pursuant to state zoning law.

Project Number: Site Development Permit SDP19-0016

Project Location: 33862 Robles Drive (APN 682-102-22)

Applicant: David Bailey, AIA

Owner: Eddie Bandini

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15303 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 3 Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) since the project consists of the construction of a new SFD, an accessory structure with a garage and retaining walls.

Hearing Date: Monday, November 18, 2019

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Council Chambers)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Associate Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3569.