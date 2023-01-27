City of Dana Point

NOTICE OF EXPIRING TERMS

Planning Commission

Traffic Improvement Subcommittee

Notice is hereby given that three (3) positions with four-year terms on the City of Dana Point Planning Commission, and three (3) positions with four-year terms on the Traffic Improvement Subcommittee will expire March 31, 2023. In order to be eligible for appointment by the City Council, applicants must be registered voters and residents of the City of Dana Point. Applications can be obtained and submitted from the Office of the City Clerk or on danapoint.org beginning Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, California 92629 or by calling (949) 248-3501. In order to be considered for appointment by the City Council, applications must be filed no later than Friday, February 24, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.

Shayna Sharke City Clerk