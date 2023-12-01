PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 21, 2023, the City Council of the City of Dana Point introduced an Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING ZONE TEXT AMENDMENT ZTA22-0002 TO AMEND THE ZONING ORDINANCE IN COMPLIANCE WITH STATE HOUSING LAWS AND SUBMISSION AS PART OF LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM AMENDMENT LCPA23-0001 FOR APPROVAL AND CERTIFICATION BY THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION

The proposed Ordinance will amend the Dana Point Zoning Ordinance by amending or adding various sections regarding emergency shelter parking, manufactured homes, residential care facilities (six of fewer persons), supportive housing, and low barrier navigation centers. The proposed Ordinance will approve Zone Text Amendment ZTA22-0002 as part of Local Coastal Program Amendment LCPA23-0001 for approval and certification by the California Coastal Commission.

The proposed Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This proposed Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 21st day of November 2023, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Gabbard, Council Member Pagano, Mayor Pro Tem Federico, and Mayor Frost

NOES: None ABSENT: Council Member Villar SHAYNA SHARKE CITY CLERK