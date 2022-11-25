City of Dana Point: Introduction of Ordinance

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 15, 2022, the City Council of the City of Dana Point introduced an Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CHAPTERS 8.02, 8.03, 8.12, 8.14, 8.16, 8.20, 8.24, 8.26, 8.28, 8.30, 8.32, 8.34, 8.36 AND 8.38 OF TITLE 8 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE ADOPTING BY REFERENCE THE CALIFORNIA CODES OF REGULATIONS TITLE 24, PARTS 1-12, KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS THE 2022 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA BUILDING CODE, 2022 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA RESIDENTIAL CODE, 2022 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA ELECTRICAL CODE, 2022 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA PLUMBING CODE, 2022 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA MECHANICAL CODE, 2022 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA ADMINISTRATIVE CODE, 2022 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA REFERENCE STANDARDS CODE, 2022 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA ENERGY CODE, 2022 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA GREEN BUILDING STANDARDS CODE, 2022 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA HISTORICAL BUILDING CODE, 2022 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA EXISTING BUILDING CODE AND THE 2022 EDITION OF THE CALIFORNIA FIRE CODE, MAKING AMENDMENTS THERETO, AND RELATED ACTIONS.

The changes and modifications to the 2022 Editions of the California Building, Residential, Plumbing, Mechanical, Electrical, Green Building Standards, Energy and Fire Codes are reasonably necessary due to local conditions in Dana Point. Other amendments are of an administrative or procedural nature and concern themselves with subjects that are not covered by the Code or are reasonably necessary to safeguard life and property within the City of Dana Point. Adoption of these codes as amended will implement the latest codes in the City and complies with current State law.

The proposed Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This proposed Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 15th day of November 2022, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Jamey M. Federico, Council Member Richard Viczorek, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Frost, and Mayor Joseph L. Muller

NOES: None ABSENT: Council Member Michael Villar SHAYNA SHARKE CITY CLERK

Dated this 16th day of November 2022.

