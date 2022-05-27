City of Dana Point: Introduction of Ordinance

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 17, 2022, the City Council of the City of Dana Point introduced an Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING ZONE TEXT AMENDMENT ZTA22-0001 TO MODIFY AND ADD VARIOUS PROVISIONS TO THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND SUBMISSION AS PART OF LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM AMENDMENT LCPA22-0002 FOR APPROVAL AND CERTIFICATION BY THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION

The proposed Ordinance will update the Dana Point Zoning Ordinance by amending or adding various sections regarding clarifications, definitions, use classifications, development regulations, accessory structure regulations, landscaping requirements, and miscellaneous General Regulations and procedures and will be submitted as part of the local coastal program amendment LCPA22-0002 to the California Coastal Commission for approval and certification.

The proposed Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This proposed Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 17th day of May 2022, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Jamey M. Federico, Council Member Richard Viczorek, Council Member Michael Villar, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Frost, and Mayor Joseph L. Muller

NOES: None ABSENT: None SHAYNA SHARKE CITY CLERK

Dated this 27th day of May 2022.

