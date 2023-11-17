PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on November 7, 2023, the City Council of the City of Dana Point adopted Ordinance 23-07 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA AMENDING IN ITS ENTIRETY TITLE 1 PERTAINING TO GENERAL PROVISIONS AND TITLE 2 PERTAINING TO ADMINISTRATION AND PERSONNEL OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE

The adopted Ordinance amends Title 1 of the Dana Point Municipal Code, pertaining to General Provisions, and Title 2, pertaining to Administration and Personnel, in their entirety.

The adopted Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This adopted Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 3rd day of October 2023, and adopted at a regular meeting thereof held on the 7th day of November 2023, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Gabbard, Council Member Pagano, Council Member Villar, Mayor Pro Tem Federico, and Mayor Frost

NOES: None ABSENT: None SHAYNA SHARKE CITY CLERK