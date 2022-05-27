City of Dana Point: Adoption of Ordinance

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on May 17, 2022, the City Council of the City of Dana Point adopted Ordinance 22-02 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, ADDING SECTION 11.55 TO CHAPTER 11 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE ESTABLISHING REGULATIONS PROHIBITING THE UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF CATALYTIC CONVERTERS IN THE CITY

The adopted Ordinance will add Chapter 11.55 to the Dana Point Zoning Code to establish regulations to prohibit the unlawful possession of catalytic converters and establish a zero-tolerance policy for catalytic converter thefts in Dana Point.

The adopted Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This adopted Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 3rd day of May 2022, and adopted at a regular meeting thereof held on the 17th day of May 2022, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Jamey M. Federico, Council Member Richard Viczorek, Council Member Michael Villar, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Frost, and Mayor Joseph L. Muller

NOES: None ABSENT: None SHAYNA SHARKE, CITY CLERK

Dated this 27th day of May, 2022.

