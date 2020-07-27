City Launches #MaskUpDP Campaign to Encourage Wearing a Mask

Staff report

The City of Dana Point in partnership with the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce and Visit Dana Point have launched the information campaign #MaskUpDP to encourage actions to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

The program includes decals and signs for use by local businesses to remind people to: wear a mask in shops and public spaces when you can’t keep a 6-foot distance; wash your hands; maintain a 6-foot distance from those not in your household; and to get outside. The City and Chamber will be distributing the materials to local businesses at no charge. Businesses that want the materials to post can go to danapointchamber.com/maskupdp or call the Chamber at 949.496.1555.

A benefit to being in Dana Point is the diversity of outdoor activities that are available for residents and visitors, said Mayor Richard Viczorek.

“We live in such a great place. From our beaches to trails and parks, there is so much to do. Plus many of our businesses are getting creative in how they are using outdoor space to serve their customers—and the City is doing what it can to support innovative ideas that still encourage a safe environment,” said Viczorek.

The City and Chamber will be sharing more information on their social media platforms, as well as inviting local business leaders to share their message about #MaskUpDP.

“To slow the spread of the coronavirus and support an open and thriving economy, we must all continue practicing public safety measures—including wearing a mask when in public,” said Chamber Executive Director Vickie McMurchie. “We are all understandably eager to get back to ‘normal,’ and a simple endeavor like wearing a face mask will not only show that you support local merchants, but also ensure that businesses continue to remain open.”