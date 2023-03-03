Celebrating the annual migration of the California Gray Whale, the City of Dana Point is hosting a whale tail scavenger hunt, offering participants the chance to win a whale-watching trip for a family of four and $300 in gift cards from Dana Point businesses.

From Saturday, March 4, through March 19, eight decorative wooden whale tails will be on display throughout the Dana Point Harbor.

The whale tails were created by Dana Point’s Recreation Manager Sherry Murphy.

“This year, I did an acrylic pour on the tails. I’ve always been very creative and artistic and have enjoyed making these whale tails for the last three years. It really adds to the scavenger hunt,” Murphy said.

To enter the contest, find all eight whale tails, taking a photo with each one, and emailing all eight photos to recreation@danapoint.org by March 20. The winner will be chosen randomly from the entries received.

For more information, call the City of Dana Point Recreation Division at 949.248.3536.