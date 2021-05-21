City to Hold Workshop for the Doheny Village Plan and More

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By Lillian Boyd

Dana Point Community Development, in association with the Doheny Village Merchants’ Association, will hold a pop-up community workshop on Saturday, June 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The workshop will be located in the public parking lot next to El Patio Café at the corner of Doheny Park Road and Domingo Avenue (also Dana Point Trolley Stop #S3).

The Pop-Up Community Workshop will feature outdoor interactive stations with information on several ongoing planning efforts, including the Doheny Village Plan, along with the Housing & Public Safety General Plan Elements, Short-Term Rentals, Code Enforcement and more.

“We want the public to come by, learn more about our community development projects and provide their feedback. Community input and collaboration is important to the success of our planning efforts across the city,” said Jamey Federico, Dana Point mayor.

The Pop-Up Community Workshop is part of the city’s community outreach program to obtain comments for the Doheny Village Plan draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR). All public comments are due by June 9 on the EIR.

For additional information, contact Belinda Deines at bdeines@danapoint.org or 949.248.3570.

Lillian Boyd

