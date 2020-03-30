City of Dana Point Urges Both Residents and Visitors to Stay Home

Lillian Boyd, Dana Point

Over the weekend, Dana Point Police Services issued 158 parking tickets—a direct action to influence social distancing efforts after the City of Dana Point closed its lots and streets to parking.

City officials are now asking all non-residents to avoid traveling into the city.

“As the State of California and local cities continue to deal with the impact of COVID-19, the City of Dana Point is reminding its residents and non-residents that the best way to protect public health is for all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence, except as needed,” stated a city press release.

Last weekend saw a significant increase in car traffic into the city and along the beaches and waterfront areas despite the state, county and city closing all beach and harbor public parking lots. Simply put, if you have to use your car to get here, there is nowhere to park, the city release said.

“We must all do our part to lessen the impact of this crisis,” said outgoing City Manager Mark Denny. “Please stay home. Exercise in your local community and neighborhood. We must minimize the car and foot traffic that is creating unnecessary congestion on our streets and increasing risk to our community.”

The following includes the parking, road and facility closures in the City of Dana Point:

Parking Restrictions

The entire list of parking restrictions across the City is as follows:

Coast Highway from Doheny Park Road to Palisades/Beach Road—Ocean Side Only

Lantern Bay Park Parking Lot and Street Parking on Park Lantern (Uphill Direction Only—West Side)

Selva Road, Ocean Side, Adjacent to Strand Beach Parking Lot

Dana Strand Road, Inland Side, Adjacent to Switchback Trail (restricted section at the top to allow resident parking)

Ritz Carlton Drive adjacent to Salt Creek, Both Sides

Community Center Parking Lot, Closed with Traffic Control

Heritage Park Parking Lot—Old Golden Lantern

Dana Point Harbor—All Parking on the Island

Dana Point Harbor Drive—All parking along entire length in Harbor

Harbor Commercial lots open for Grab-N-Go only

Monarch Beach Golf Course Parking Lot

Dana Point Library Parking Lot

Capistrano County Beach—No Stopping Anytime Zone at Turnaround—Parking Lot is Closed.

Santa Clara from Blue Lantern to Green Lantern

Blue Lantern from PCH to Cul-de-Sac, Both Sides and Perpendicular Parking

Old Golden Lantern from Heritage Park Parking Lot to Alley South of Del Prado, Both Sides

Amber Lantern from Santa Clara to the End

Golden Lantern Both Sides from Del Prado to DP Harbor Drive

Del Obispo from Village Road to PCH, Both Sides

Village Road from Del Obispo to Curve

County Beach Parking Lots

State Beach Parking Lot

Road Closures—Residents access only (if applicable)

Westbound Dana Point Harbor Drive is closed at the Baby Beach Turnaround; No Traffic is allowed west of that location

Southbound Green Lantern is closed at Santa Clara and Scenic Drive/Green Lantern are closed—Residents Only

Westbound Santa Clara is closed at Blue Lantern

Cove Road is closed in both directions

Blue Lantern closed south of Santa Clara

Heritage Park Parking Lot

Amber Lantern at Santa Clara (To Cul-de-Sac at Overlook)

Facility Closures

Nature Interpretive Center

Trails at Harbor Point Park (off Scenic Drive)

Trails at Hilltop Park (Off Scenic Drive, Green Lantern and Shoreline)

Switchback Trail off Dana Strand

Dana Point Community Center

City Restrooms at all Parks and Facilities

Dana Cove Beach—Accessed adjacent to the Ocean Institute