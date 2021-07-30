City of Dana Point: Public Notice of Introduction of Ordinance

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 20, 2021, the City Council of the City of Dana Point introduced an Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING GENERAL PLAN AMENDMENT GPA 20-0001, WHICH AMENDS THE GENERAL PLAN LAND USE ELEMENT BY MODIFYING THE LAND USE DESIGNATION OF “COMMERCIAL/RESIDENTIAL” AND CREATING NEW LAND USE DESIGNATIONS OF “COMMERCIAL/MAIN STREET” AND “COMMERCIAL/INDUSTRIAL” WITH CHANGES TO LAND USE DESIGNATIONS, DEVELOPMENT INTENSITY, AND RESIDENTIAL DENSITY STANDARDS, AND SUBMISSION OF GPA 20-0001 AS LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM AMENDMENT LCPA 20-0001 FOR APPROVAL AND CERTIFICATION BY THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION.

The proposed amendment would make changes to the Land Use Element of the General Plan by amending the land use designation of “Commercial/Residential” and creating new land use designations of “Commercial/Main Street” and “Commercial/Industrial” under the category of Mixed-Use. It would also would modify and create development intensity and residential density standards specific to development contained within the project.

The proposed Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This proposed Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 20th day of July, 2021, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Mike Frost, Council Member Richard A. Viczorek, Council Member Michael Villar, and Mayor Pro Tem Joseph L. Muller

NOES: None

ABSENT: Mayor Jamey M. Federico

KATHY M. WARD

CITY CLERK

Dated this 30th day of July, 2021.

