City of Dana Point: Public Notice of Introduction of Ordinance

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 20, 2021, the City Council of the City of Dana Point introduced an Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING ZONE TEXT AMENDMENT ZTA 20-0001 AND ZONE CHANGE ZC 20-0001 TO ESTABLISH CHAPTER 9.14 DOHENY VILLAGE DISTRICTS OF THE ZONING ORDINANCE AND TO CHANGE THE ZONING DISTRICT DESIGNATIONS OF THE PROJECT AREA, AND SUBMISSION AS PART OF LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM AMENDMENT LCPA 20-0001 FOR APPROVAL AND CERTIFICATION BY THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION.

The proposal is for a Zone Text Amendment, Zone Change, and Local Coastal Program Amendment to amend the Dana Point Zoning Code by adding a new Chapter 9.14 Doheny Village Districts, and to amend the Dana Point Zoning Map to designate three new zoning districts as “Village Commercial/Industrial (V-C/I)”, “Village Main Street (V-MS),” and Village Commercial/Residential (V-C/R)” within the project area.

The proposed Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This proposed Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 20th day of July, 2021, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Mike Frost, Council Member Richard A. Viczorek, Council Member Michael Villar, and Mayor Pro Tem Joseph L. Muller

NOES: None

ABSENT: Mayor Jamey M. Federico

KATHY M. WARD

CITY CLERK

Dated this 30th day of July, 2021.

