City of Dana Point – Public Notice – Intro of Ordinance

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on March 19, 2019, the City Council of the City of Dana Point introduced an Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING ZONE TEXT AMENDMENT ZTA19-0001 AMENDING CHAPTER 9.31 (FLOODPLAIN OVERLAY DISTRICT) AND CHAPTER 9.75 (DEFINITION AND ILLUSTRATIONS OF TERMS) TO MEET MINIMUM NATIONAL FLOOD INSURANCE PROGRAM REQUIREMENTS AS PART OF LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM AMENDMENT LCPA19-0001 FOR APPROVAL AND CERTIFICATION BY THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION.

The proposed ordinance will amend section 9.31 and 9.75 regarding: floodplain overlay districts and the definition and illustration of terms to meet minimum National Flood Insurance Program requirements.

The proposed Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This proposed Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 19th day of March, 2019, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Jamey M. Federico, Council Member Debra Lewis, Council Member Richard A. Viczorek, Mayor Pro Tem Paul N Wyatt, and Mayor Joseph L. Muller

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

____________________________________

KATHY M. WARD

CITY CLERK