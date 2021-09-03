City of Dana Point: Public Notice of Adoption of Ordinance

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on August 23, 2021, the City Council of the City of Dana Point adopted Ordinance 21-05 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, APPROVING ZONE TEXT AMENDMENT ZTA19-0002(I) TO MODIFY THE ZONING CODE RELATED TO JOINT PARKING PROVISIONS AND PUBLIC NOTIFICATION AND SUBMISSION AS PART OF LOCAL COASTAL PROGRAM AMENDMENT LCPA19-0002 FOR APPROVAL AND CERTIFICATION BY THE CALIFORNIA COASTAL COMMISSION.

The adopted Ordinance will update the Zoning Ordinance by amending the provisions related to joint parking and expanding upon public notification requirements.

The adopted Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This adopted Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a adjourned regular meeting thereof held on the 9th day of August 2021, and adopted at an adjourned regular meeting thereof held on the 23th day of August, 2021, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Mike Frost, Council Member Richard A. Viczorek, Council Member Michael Villar, and Mayor Jamey M. Federico

NOES: None

ABSENT: Mayor Pro Tem Joseph L. Muller

SHAYNA SHARKE, CITY CLERK

Dated this 3rd day of September, 2021.

