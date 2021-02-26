City of Dana Point: Public Notice of Adoption of Ordinance

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on February 16, 2021, the City Council of the City of Dana Point adopted Ordinance 21-01 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, ADOPTING CHAPTER 5.42 OF THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE

The proposed ordinance establishes a Small Wireless Facility (“SWF”) permit, and sets forth definitions, permitting requirements and application processes for Small Wireless Facilities within the public right-of-way (“PROW”) in the City, including reasonable, uniform and objective aesthetic standards.

The adopted Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This adopted Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 2nd day of February 2021, and adopted at a regular meeting thereof held on the 16th day of February, 2021, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Mike Frost, Council Member Richard A. Viczorek, Council Member Michael Villar, Mayor Pro Tem Joseph L. Muller, and Mayor Jamey M. Federico

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

KATHY M. WARD

CITY CLERK

Dated this 26th day of February, 2021.

