City of Dana Point – Public Notice Adopt Ordinance

PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTRODUCTION OF ORDINANCE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on April 2, 2019, the City Council of the City of Dana Point introduced an Ordinance entitled:

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, ADDING CHAPTER 5.03 TO THE DANA POINT MUNICIPAL CODE

The proposed ordinance add Chapter 5.03 to the Dana Point Municipal Code to regulate sidewalk vendors to promote and protect the health, safety and welfare of the City’s residents, businesses, and visitors.

The proposed Ordinance is available for viewing in the City Clerk’s office located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California.

This proposed Ordinance was introduced by the City Council of the City of Dana Point, California, at a regular meeting thereof held on the 2nd day of April, 2019, by the following vote:

AYES: Council Member Jamey M. Federico, Council Member Debra Lewis, Council Member Richard A. Viczorek, Mayor Pro Tem Paul N Wyatt, and Mayor Joseph L. Muller

NOES: None

ABSENT: None

____________________________________

KATHY M. WARD

CITY CLERK