City of Dana Point: Public Notice

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

APPEAL OF THE PLANNING COMMISSION’S DECISION TO DENY THE APPEAL AND UPHOLD THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR’S APPROVAL OF MINOR SITE DEVELOPMENT PERMIT SDP21-0009(M): A request to construct a 739 square-foot living area addition to a 1,574 square-foot single-family residence in the Residential Single Family 7 (RSF 7) Zoning District was approved by the Community Development Director on August 17, 2021. The project was appealed by the neighbor and the appeal was heard by the Planning Commission on September 27, 2021. A minor Site Development Permit is required to construct an addition greater than 10 percent of gross floor area to a nonconforming structure, pursuant to DPMC Section 9.63.030(a). The structure is nonconforming because the existing attached two-car garage does not meet the required 20’ depth of an interior parking stall by 3”, encroaches 7” into the 20’ front setback, and 5” into the required 5’ side setback. The proposed upper-level additions meet all current development standards. On October 11, 2021, an appeal of the Planning Commission’s decision to deny the appeal was filed by Gerald and Shelly Egner who reside at 34722 Calle Fortuna.

Project Number: SDP21-0009(M)

Project Location: 34732 Calle Fortuna (APN 123-225-19)

Applicant: Rob Williams, Studio 6 Architects

Property Owner: Debbie and Jeremy Culp

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15301 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 1 –Existing Facilities).

Hearing Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, California 92629

Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so during such hearing to be conducted at the above address or by writing to the City Council at: 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk; or via email at comment@danapoint.org. Please reference hearing title and date of hearing in any correspondence. For further information, you may contact the City Clerk at (949) 248-3505.

Any petition for judicial review of a decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by the statute of limitations provisions set forth in Sections 2.50.010 and 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code and Sections 1094.5 and 1094.6 of the California Code of Civil Procedure. Any action or proceeding to attack, review, set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by Section 2.50.010 and Section 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. In any such action or proceeding seeking judicial review of, which attacks or seeks to set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council, shall be limited to those issues raised at the hearing as provided in Chapter 2.50 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. Copies of the procedures for the conduct of City Council public hearings are available from the City Clerk.

