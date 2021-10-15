City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Project Description: Coastal Development Permit CDP21-0007/Site Development Permit SDP21-0019/Minor Conditional Use Permit CUP21-0008(M): A request to re-establish the expired Coastal Development Permit and the Site Development Permit and Minor Conditional Use Permit entitlements for a new 57 room hotel, 4,000 square foot restaurant space with outdoor dining, 40-bed hostel, visitor center, retaining walls greater than 30 inches in height visible from the public right-of-way, and tandem parking for employees/valet, Wave Resort, at 34075 Pacific Coast Highway (Headlands Commercial Site) Visitor/Recreation Commercial Zoning District of the Headlands Development and Conservation Plan (HDCP) within the Coastal Zone. This project was originally approved by the City of Dana Point on October 3, 2017 and California Coastal Commission on August 10, 2018. The proposed project is consistent with the original approvals.

Project Number: Coastal Development Permit CDP21-0007/Site Development Permit SDP21-0019/Minor Conditional Use Permit 21-0008(M)

Project Location: 34075 Pacific Coast Highway, Assessor’s Parcel Number 672-592-13, 672-592-14, 672-592-15, legal description being Lots 120, 121, and 122, of Tract 16331.

Applicant/Owner: Todd Stoutenborough, Stoutenborough Inc. (Applicant)/ Headlands Investments, LLC. (Owner)

Environmental: This project is exempt from further California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) review consistent with State Code Section 15162 and Categorical Exemption Class 32 – Section 15332 – Infill Development.

Hearing Date: October 25, 2021

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California 92629 (Dana Point Council Chambers)

All persons either favoring or opposing this proposal are invited to present their views on the above referenced project to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please call John Ciampa, Senior Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248 3591.

