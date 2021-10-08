City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT on OCTOBER 19, 2021 the City Council of the City of Dana Point will conduct a hearing to consider the following:

REDISTRICTING PROCESS FOLLOWING THE 2020 CENSUS

Hearing Date: Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Hearing Time: 6:15 p.m.

Hearing Location: Dana Point City Hall

Council Chambers, Suite 210

33282 Golden Lantern

Dana Point, California 92629

The City Council is required to adopt new Council districts based on the decennial federal census before April 17, 2022. Before adopting new Council districts, the City Council is required to hold at least four public hearings, one of which may be a Public Workshop. A Public Workshop was held on June 23, 2021 and a Public Hearing on July 20, 2021.

Those desiring to be heard in favor or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by emailing comment@danapoint.org or by writing to the City Council at 33282 Golden Lantern, Ste. 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk. Please reference hearing title and date of hearing in any correspondence. Public comment may be provided in person, electronically or by mail. If you choose to attend the meeting and wish to deliver public comment in person, you are encouraged to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. For further information, you may contact the City Clerk at (949) 248-3505.

Any petition for judicial review of a decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by the statute of limitations provisions set forth in Sections 2.50.010 and 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code and Sections 1094.5 and 1094.6 of the California Code of Civil Procedures. Any action or proceeding to attack, review, set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by Section 2.50.010 and Section 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. In of, which attacks or seeks to set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council shall be limited to those issues raised at the hearings as provided in Chapter 2.50 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. Copies of the procedures for the conduct of City Council public hearings are available from the City Clerk.

SHAYNA SHARKE, CITY CLERK

