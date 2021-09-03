City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Time Extensions for Coastal Development Permit 17-0023, Site Development Permit 17-0043, Conditional Use Permits 17-0012, 17-0013, 17-0014, and 18-0017: The applicant requests a one-year time extension of prior approvals for alterations and improvements to Building “A” within the Coastal Overlay District and Floodplain Overlay (FP-2) District, joint use of parking facilities, and operation of major and minor automotive uses in the Community Commercial/Vehicular District (CC/V) zone located at 25802 and 25831 Victoria Boulevard. These permits were approved by the Planning Commission on September 10, 2018.

Project Numbers: CDP17-0023 and SDP17-0043

CUP17-0012: Pacific Coast Mobile Upholstery, Building C

CUP17-0013: Dave’s at the Beach, Building A #108

CUP17-0014: Orange County Outboards, Building A #201 and #202

CUP18-0017: Ruben Gaffoglio, Building A #109

Project Location: 25802 and 25831 Victoria Boulevard (APN 668-341-45; 121-254-43)

Project Representative: Todd Skenderian, Architect

Applicant: Pickering Properties, Property Owner

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15301 (Class 1 – Existing Facilities).

Hearing Date: Monday, September 13, 2021

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Belinda Deines, Principal Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, or at (949) 248-3570.

