City of Dana Point: Public Notice

NOTICE OF VACANCY

Financial Review Committee

 

Notice is hereby given that one (1) position is vacant on the City of Dana Point Financial Review Committee.  In order to be eligible for appointment by the City Council, applicants must be registered voters and residents of the City of Dana Point.  Applications can be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk beginning Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, California 92629 or by calling (949) 248-3501.  Applications can also be downloaded from the City’s website www.danapoint.org.  In order to be considered for appointment by the City Council, applications must be filed no later than Friday, August 23, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. in the City Clerk’s Office at the address noted above.

 

 

Kathy M. Ward

City Clerk

 

Dated:  August 9, 2019

