City of Dana Point: Public Notice

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Tentative Parcel Map 2021–107 and Minor Conditional Use Permit 21-0007 located at 34621 Via Catalina: A Minor Conditional Use Permit and Tentative Parcel Map to convert an attached duplex dwelling, which is currently under construction, to condominiums.

Project Numbers: Tentative Parcel Map 2021–107 and Minor Conditional Use Permit CUP 21-0007(M)

Project Location: 34621 Via Catalina, Units A and B (APN 691-382-28)

Project Applicant: Bryan Price

Property Owner: Maple Ridge Investment Group, LLC.

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15301(k) (Class 1– Existing Facilities).

Hearing Date: August 9, 2021

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 212, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Public Works Conference Room)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact Justin Poley, Assistant Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3575.

