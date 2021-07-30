City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

1. Zone Text Amendment ZTA19-0002/Local Coastal Program Amendment LCPA19-0002 – Zoning Code Update: A request modify the Dana Point Zoning Code and Local Coastal Program, including: (i) the regulations affecting Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU) to be consistent with State Law and consideration of an ADU permit fee; (ii) regulations related to the distance applicable to joint use parking facilities; and (iii) regulations for the noticing period and on-site posting for non-residential projects.

Project Number: Zone Text Amendment ZTA19-0002/ Local Coastal Program Amendment LCPA19-0002

Project Location: Citywide

Applicant: City of Dana Point

Environmental: Exempt from CEQA pursuant to Section 15265

Hearing Date: Monday, August 9, 2021

Hearing Time: 5:30 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California 92629

(Dana Point Council Chambers)

Planning Commission

Recommendation: Approve

Those desiring to be heard in favor or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by emailing comment@danapoint.org or by writing to the City Council at 33282 Golden Lantern, Ste. 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk.

Any petition for judicial review of a decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by the statute of limitations provisions set forth in Sections 2.50.010 and 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code and Sections 1094.5 and 1094.6 of the California Code of Civil Procedure. Any action or proceeding to attack, review, set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by Section 2.50.010 and Section 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. In any such action or proceeding seeking judicial review of, which attacks or seeks to set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council, shall be limited to those issues raised at the hearing as provided in Chapter 2.50 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. Copies of the procedures for the conduct of City Council public hearings are available from the City Clerk.

KATHY M. WARD, CITY CLERK

