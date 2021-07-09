City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT on July 20, 2021, a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

General Plan Amendment (GPA20-0001), Zone Text Amendment (ZTA20-0001), Zone Change (ZC20-0001), and Local Coastal Program Amendment (LCPA20-0001): The City of Dana Point is proposing to adopt the Doheny Village Zoning District Update, which requires approval of General Plan Amendment (GPA20-0001), Zone Text Amendment (ZTA20-0001), Zone Change (ZC20-0001), and Local Coastal Program Amendment (LCPA20-0001), as well as certification of an Environmental Impact Report (EIR). The purpose and intent of the proposed Doheny Village Zoning District Update is to preserve and enhance the eclectic combination of commercial, light industrial, and residential mixed uses in Doheny Village. No development is proposed at this time and the environmental analysis considers the amendments to the project area’s land use and zoning designations.

A General Plan Amendment is proposed to amend the City’s Land Use Element to create new land use designations of “Commercial/Main Street” and “Commercial/Industrial” which reflect revised land use designations, development intensity, and density standards.

The Zone Text Amendment involves the addition of “Chapter 9.14 – Doheny Village Districts” in the Dana Point Zoning Code (Title 9 of the Dana Point Municipal Code). The proposed Chapter 9.14 establishes three new zoning districts specific to the project area: Village Commercial/Industrial (V-C/I), Village Commercial/Residential (V-C/R), and Village Main Street (V-MS). The update proposes modifications to allowed uses, development standards (e.g., lot size, setbacks, density, open space, landscaping requirements), special development standards (e.g., maximum density, housing incentive overlay, accessory uses and structures, parking requirements, and art-in-public-places program), and special use standards are also proposed, and would be comprehensively integrated into the Dana Point Zoning Code. The Zone Change modifies the City’s adopted Zoning Map to replace existing zoning districts with the proposed zoning districts for the project area.

A Local Coastal Program Amendment is required for proposed land use and zoning district classifications which constitute modifications to the City’s adopted LCP, specifically to the Land Use Element of the City’s General Plan and the Dana Point Zoning Code. Furthermore, the project area is located within the Coastal Overlay District and partially located within the Appeals Jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to consider recommendation of the project at their July 12, 2021 meeting.

Project Number: General Plan Amendment, Zone Text Amendment, Zone Change, and Local Coastal Program Amendment (GPA20-0001/ZTA20-0001/ZC20-0001/LCPA20-0001)

Project Location: Doheny Village

Applicant: City of Dana Point

Environmental: In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act, an Environmental Impact Report (SCH# 2020030428) has been prepared for the proposed project.

Hearing Date: July 20, 2021

Hearing Time: 6:00 p.m. (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, California 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so during such hearing to be conducted at the above address or by writing to the City Council at: 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, California 92629, Attention: City Clerk; or via email at comment@danapoint.org. Please reference hearing title and date of hearing in any correspondence. For further information, you may contact the City Clerk at (949) 248-3505.

Any petition for judicial review of a decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by the statute of limitations provisions set forth in Sections 2.50.010 and 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code and Sections 1094.5 and 1094.6 of the California Code of Civil Procedure. Any action or proceeding to attack, review, set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council is controlled by Section 2.50.010 and Section 2.50.020 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. In any such action or proceeding seeking judicial review of, which attacks or seeks to set aside, or void any decision of the Dana Point City Council, shall be limited to those issues raised at the hearing as provided in Chapter 2.50 of the Dana Point Municipal Code. Copies of the procedures for the conduct of City Council public hearings are available from the City Clerk.

KATHY WARD, CITY CLERK

