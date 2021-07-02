City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP20-0026 and Minor Site Development Permit SDP21-0003(M) at 198 Monarch Bay Drive: A request to demolish an existing single-family dwelling and attached garage and construct a new 5,513 square foot single-family dwelling with one story located above grade and a subterranean garage, including a request to allow four-and-a-half-foot (4.5’) high retaining walls to create the driveway approach to the subterranean garage.

Project Number: Coastal Development Permit CDP20-0026 and Minor Site Development Permit SDP21-0003(M)

Project Location: 198 Monarch Bay (APN: 670-111-31)

Applicant: Eric Olsen, Architect

Owner: Paul Black

Environmental: The project is Categorically Exempt from the provisions set forth in the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) per Section 15303 (Class 3 – New Construction).

Hearing Date: Monday, July 12, 2021

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Justin R. Poley at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3575.

