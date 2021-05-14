City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP20-0010:

To permit the 717 square foot addition and remodel to the main residence and the 1,339 square foot addition, remodel, new balcony, and new 519 square foot two-car garage for the guest house. Site improvements include the reconfiguration of the pool, fireplace, outdoor bar area, and hardscape improvements. The project site is located within the Coastal High Density Residential (C-RHD) zone of the Dana Point Specific Plan at 34312 Starboard Lantern Street.

Project Numbers: CDP20-0010

Project Location: 34312 Starboard Lantern Street (APN 682-331-53)

Project Applicant: Stanley Andrade

Property Owner: Jonathan and Ashley Pharris

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is found to be Categorically Exempt per Section 15301 (Class 1 – Existing Facilities).

Hearing Date: May 24, 2021

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing.

For further information, please contact John Ciampa, Senior Planner, at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3591.

