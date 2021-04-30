City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP20-0018 and Minor Site Development Permit SDP21-0008(M) located at APN(s): 670-131-13, -14 & -15 : A request to permit the demolition and reconstruction of both an existing guardhouse at the Monarch Bay Estates residential community entrance, and improvements to the adjacent community recreation area. additionally, a request to permit various freestanding and retaining walls exceeding maximum height limits when located in required setbacks or visible from the right-of-way. associated improvements include remodeled sport courts, enclosures, and their adjacent recreation areas, and facilities, and rehabilitated landscaping and hardscaping on the subject sites.

Project Number: Coastal Development Permit CDP20-0018 and Minor Site Development Permit SDP21-0008(M)

Project Location: 32581 Monarch Bay Drive (recreation area) and near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Monarch Bay Drive/Crown Valley Parkway (guard office-no site address) (APN(s): 670-131-13, -14, & -15)

Applicant: FoxLin Architects & Summers/Murphy & Partners, Inc.

Owner: Lisa Klasky, Monarch Bay Land Association, c/o Keystone Pacific

Environmental: Pursuant to the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the project is categorically exempt per Section 15303 of the CEQA Guidelines (Class 3 –Construction or Conversion of Small Structures) since the project consists of the construction of appurtenant structures and associated freestanding and retaining wall/fences.

Hearing Date: Monday, May 10, 2021

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Council Chambers)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact Danny Giometti, Associate Planner at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3569.

