City of Dana Point: Public Notice

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY

Date: April 26, 2020

Subject: Notice of Availability (NOA) of a Draft Environmental

Impact Report (Draft EIR)

Project Title: Doheny Village Zoning District Update Project

State Clearinghouse No. 2020030428

Project Applicant: City of Dana Point

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Public Resources Code Section 21092 and the State CEQA Guidelines (Title 14 of the California Code of Regulations, Section 15087), that the City of Dana Point (City) has completed the Draft Environmental Impact Report (Draft EIR) for the Doheny Village Zoning District Update Project (project) described below, and that the Draft EIR is available for public review.

Comment Period: Agencies, organizations, and the public must submit comments in response to this notice within the 45-day public review period beginning April 26, 2021, and ending the close of business on June 9, 2021. All comments must be submitted in writing via mail or email to:

Belinda Ann Deines, Principal Planner

City of Dana Point

Planning Division

33282 Golden Lantern

Dana Point, CA 92629

bdeines@danapoint.org

Document Availability: The Draft EIR, along with documents referenced in the Draft EIR, are available for review during the 45-day public review period at the following locations:

1. City of Dana Point Planning Division, located at 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629

2. City of Dana Point Website: https://www.danapoint.org/department/community-development/planning/environmental-documents

Project Location: The project site is commonly referred to as Doheny Village and consists of approximately 80 acres bounded by the City of San Juan Capistrano and Interstate 5 (I-5) on the north, the I-5 off-ramp to Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) on the east, PCH on the south, and the Southern California Regional Rail Authority/Orange County Transportation Authority railroad right-of-way on the west.

Project Description: The purpose and intent of the proposed Doheny Village Zoning District Update (Update) is to preserve and enhance the eclectic combination of commercial, light industrial, and residential mixed uses in Doheny Village. The Update provides the following three new zoning districts specific to the project area: Village Commercial/Industrial (V-C/I), Village Commercial/Residential (V-C/R), and Village Main Street (V-MS). As part of the proposed Update, allowed uses, development standards (e.g., lot size, setback, density, open space, landscaping requirements), special development standards (e.g., maximum density, housing incentive overlay, accessory uses and structures, parking requirements, and art-in-public-places program), and special use standards are also proposed, and would be comprehensively integrated into the Dana Point Municipal Code as Chapter 9.14, Doheny Village Districts. In addition to a Zoning Code Amendment, implementation of the proposed project would require a General Plan Amendment to reflect the new zoning district classifications via appropriate land use designations, development intensity, and density standards. A Local Coastal Program Amendment would also be required to reflect the new land use and zoning district classifications.

The project site is not listed as a hazardous site pursuant to Government Code Section 65962.5.

Upcoming Public Meetings: Members of the public are invited to provide comments and input on the Doheny Village Plan. For additional information on the City’s community outreach efforts and access to draft documents, please visit: www.danapoint.org/businesses/doheny-village

• Study Session: The Dana Point Planning Commission will hold a Study Session on recent edits to the Zoning Code Update on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Dana Point City Hall, 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629.

• Community Workshop: The Dana Point Planning Commission will hold a Community Workshop for the Draft EIR on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Dana Point City Hall, 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629.

• Virtual Office Hours: City staff will host informal, one-hour sessions online via Zoom on Wednesday, April 28, Thursday, May 6, and Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Each meeting will feature a 10-minute presentation on specific topics and community members are encouraged to ask questions and provide feedback on the Doheny Village Plan. Meeting links can be found on the City’s website.

