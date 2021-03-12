City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

CITY OF DANA POINT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a public hearing will be held by the Planning Commission of the City of Dana Point to consider the following:

Coastal Development Permit CDP20-0022, Site Development Permit SDP20-0021 and Conditional Use Permit CUP21-0003: A request to allow the addition of 328 square foot addition and remodel to the historic house and a 354 square foot addition to the detached non-historic garage for a second story studio. The project would expand the house to 3448 square feet and the garage and studio to 934 square feet. The project is located in the Dana Point Specific Plan within the Coastal Medium Density Residential (C-RMD) zone and in City’s Coastal Overlay District (the California Coastal Zone) and the Appeals Jurisdiction of the California Coastal Commission at 24721 El Camino Capistrano.

This item was originally scheduled for the March 8, 2021 Planning Commission meeting, but due to a lack of quorum, it needed to be rescheduled.

Project Number: CDP20-0022, SDP20-0021, CUP21-0003

Project Location: 24721 El Camino Capistrano (APN 682-202-09)

Applicant: Ross and Ellendea Teasley

Environmental: The project is Categorically Exempt from the provisions set forth in the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) per Section 15301 (Class 1 – Existing Facilities) and Section 15331 (Class 31 – Historical Resource Restoration/Rehabilitation).

Hearing Date: Monday, March 22, 2021

Hearing Time: 6:00 PM (or as soon thereafter as possible)

Hearing Location: 33282 Golden Lantern, Dana Point, CA 92629 (Dana Point City Hall)

All persons either favoring or opposing the subject project are invited to present their views to the Commission at this hearing.

Note: This project may be appealed to the City Council. If you challenge the action taken on this proposal in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence delivered to the City of Dana Point prior to the public hearing. This project may also be appealed to the California Coastal Commission in accordance with Dana Point Municipal Code Section 9.69.090. The process includes, but is not limited to contacting the Coastal Commission for the appropriate forms and instructions to file an appeal.

For further information, please contact John Ciampa at the City of Dana Point, Community Development Department, 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 209, Dana Point, (949) 248-3591.

