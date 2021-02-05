City of Dana Point: Public Notice

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

City of Dana Point

NOTICE OF EXPIRING TERMS

Planning Commission

Traffic Improvement Subcommittee

NOTICE OF VACANCY

Financial Review Committee

Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee

Notice is hereby given that two (2) positions with four year terms on the City of Dana Point Planning Commission, and two (2) positions with four year terms on the Traffic Improvement Subcommittee will expire March 31, 2021. Additionally, there is one (1) vacancy on the Financial Review Committee, and one (1) vacancy on the Ocean Water Quality Subcommittee. In order to be eligible for appointment by the City Council, applicants must be registered voters and residents of the City of Dana Point. Applications can be obtained from the Office of the City Clerk beginning Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 33282 Golden Lantern, Suite 203, Dana Point, California 92629 or by calling (949) 248-3501. Applications can also be downloaded from the City’s website www.danapoint.org. In order to be considered for appointment by the City Council, applications must be filed no later than Friday, March 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. in the City Clerk’s Office at the address noted above.

Kathy M. Ward

City Clerk

Dated: February 5, 2021

